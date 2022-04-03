Aiken Horse Show returns for it’s 106th year after being cancelled due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A tradition over a hundred years old is back in Aiken this weekend.

The 106th annual Aiken Horse Show has returned after the pandemic put it on hold for two years, and this event has a larger purpose than just people showcasing beautiful animals.

While people coming out and showing off their horses is the main focus of the event, its other purpose is to serves as the biggest fundraiser for the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, who maintains the Forrest with programs like prescribed burns.

Bennett Tucker, the Superintendent for the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, said not getting to have it had an impact on their budget and how they can serve the community.

“We definitely missed it and had to kind of scale back and reign our expenses in a little bit but we’re super excited to be back and to have this program back,” said Tucker.

The Hitchcock Woods Foundation members are not the only ones who were glad to have it back.

For some riders, like the Jackson family, this event is a tradition that was missed during the pandemic.

“It was kind of disappointing because this is our favorite show of the year but I understand why they couldn’t do it ‚” said Karma Jackson.

But that absence made the heart grow fonder, and the crowd get larger.

“It’s an even bigger turn out now, because everyone’s just been waiting for so long and now everyone’s really excited bringing all the horses they can,” said Jackson.

Included in this years participants are new comers like the Galvarino family, who moved to Aiken to be closer to the horse back riding scene, and they say it’s an honor to participate.

“This is a really special place, it’s a amazing show and we’re just happy to be here,” said Kelly Galvarino.

Kelly’s daughter Lily hopes it can become a new tradition.

“I like it because you can be able to have something to look forward to each year,” said Galvarino.

Whether it’s a first timer or someone who calls the show a tradition, leaders are happy to have it back and get to show the community more of Hitchcock Woods.

It’s a great way to see a good part of the woods and also enjoy the sense of community down at the horse show,” said Dana Massey, the Co-founder of the show.

Tucker said the community is why they do it.

“We care for it not only for everybody’s enjoyment but also for the safety and health of the community,” he said.

Anyone interested in attending that missed today’s show can see it again Sunday at Hitchcock Woods beginning, around 9 AM and if you’re not able to make it out then you can always enjoy the outdoors and visit the property 365 days a year from sun up to sun down.

