Photo gallery: 16-year-old’s journey to amateur golf title
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Take a look above at California 16-year-old Anna Davis’ journey through the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament to win the title.
