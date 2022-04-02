Submit Photos/Videos
Partnership with local high schools offered incentives for AP students

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2016, Aiken County School District partnered with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions to get more students interested in advanced placement classes.

Students received $100 for every AP test they received a three or higher. School leaders expected that once the grant money ran out and incentives stopped in 2019, the interest in AP classes would stop, but they’ve seen the opposite.

Students who never thought about taking AP classes started signing up.

MORE | North Augusta High offers new flight simulator to students

“Initially, I didn’t plan to sign up for any AP classes because I figured they would be very difficult, however, my biggest motivator for taking these courses has been to push myself,” said Rodricka Youmans, South Aiken High School senior.

Other students say the classes not only push them but prepare them for the future.

Malachi Smalls, South Aiken High School senior said: “They’re allowing me to think a lot more critically. They’re allowing me to express myself more in certain classes.”

North Augusta and South Aiken High School have more than 1500 students in AP classes combined.

When the incentive program first started, each school had fewer than 500 students in those classes.

Hannah Dickson, South Aiken High School senior said: “The challenges they’ve provided for me have also pushed me to become a better student and more critical thinker.”

MORE | S.C. debate heats up on public money for private schools

Sam Fuller, SAHS principal said: “It gives you the challenge of time management. There’s a lot of content, so you have to learn to prioritize, which will be very important when you graduate and go into real life.”

SRNS is hoping this will lead to more interest in STEM careers here at home.

Kim Mitchell, SRS, education outreach program specialist lead.

“Students that take rigorous course work, and then subsequently go into a technical school or a traditional four-year education, are then employees that come back to us,” she said.

