Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Chilly start tomorrow with lots of sunshine and 70s by the afternoon. FIRST ALERT Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM for heavy rain and storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As an upper-level trough works through our area this evening we are seeing increased cloud cover and the chance for some isolated sprinkles. Clouds will begin to clear our after midnight along with very isolated shower chances. Your Sunday will get off to another chilly start with morning lows dipping into the 40s, but the afternoon will be much warmer than today with highs reaching into the middle and possibly upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 - 10 mph.

More of the same can be expected Monday with sunny skies. Morning lows will be below average in the lower 40s with afternoon highs above average in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Rain returns Tuesday. Rain chances will be greatest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the threat of heavy rain and strong to severe storms. Wednesday looks like a mainly dry and very warm day with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday is looking breezy and mostly dry as a cold front moves through the region. Behind this front, unseasonably cool weather will settle in for the final rounds of the Masters. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep...
Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County
hotel
I-TEAM | Thrown out like trash: Motel move-out policy to change?
Dearieus Fluellen
Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate
Carlos Figueroa
Last suspect arrested in slaying of 25-year-old in mobile home park

Latest News

Dry for the weekend, then storms return to Augusta midweek
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Dry for the weekend, then storms return to Augusta midweek
Saturday Morning Weather Update - 04/02/2022
Dry & Seasonal Weekend - FIRST Alert TUES-WEDS next week
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Friday Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong