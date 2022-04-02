Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As an upper-level trough works through our area this evening we are seeing increased cloud cover and the chance for some isolated sprinkles. Clouds will begin to clear our after midnight along with very isolated shower chances. Your Sunday will get off to another chilly start with morning lows dipping into the 40s, but the afternoon will be much warmer than today with highs reaching into the middle and possibly upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 - 10 mph.

More of the same can be expected Monday with sunny skies. Morning lows will be below average in the lower 40s with afternoon highs above average in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Rain returns Tuesday. Rain chances will be greatest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the threat of heavy rain and strong to severe storms. Wednesday looks like a mainly dry and very warm day with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday is looking breezy and mostly dry as a cold front moves through the region. Behind this front, unseasonably cool weather will settle in for the final rounds of the Masters. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates. (WRDW)

