Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks dry with chilly mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. Saturday will start off mostly sunny with clouds increasing a bit for the afternoon as a weak disturbance passes overhead; however, no rain is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the east at 4 to 9 mph early in the day shifting to northwesterly late in the day.

Sunday will get off to another chilly start with morning lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s, but the afternoon will be much warmer than today with highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

More of the same can be expected Monday with sunny skies. Morning lows will be below average in the lower 40s with afternoon highs above average in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Rain returns Tuesday. Rain chances will be greatest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the threat of heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

Wednesday looks like a mainly dry and very warm day with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Storm chances return Thursday a cold front moves into the region that will also bring unseasonably cool weather for the final rounds of the tournament.

