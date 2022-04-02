Crews work to give the Garden City its spring makeover

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s springtime in Augusta, and that means azaleas are popping everywhere.

Crews planted around 6,000 new flowers around the downtown area.

The Broad Street portion of this effort is estimated to be between $15-20,000. We talked to the city, as well as people around town, about the upgrade.

“This time of year is a blessed year. The azaleas are always beautiful here in Augusta because I guess it’s time for the Masters,” said Betty Seaford, Richmond County resident.

Augusta is in full bloom and right on schedule for all the patrons invited back. However, some would love to make this a year-round effort.

Donna Anderson, National Hills neighbor said: “I would like to love for Augusta, not just at Masters.”

Anderson lived off Washington Road for the past 22 years, and she’s seen Augusta National for herself.

“You wouldn’t think a place like that exists in Augusta, Georgia. I say that because we don’t keep Augusta beautiful year-round,” she said.

Even though we see it like this every spring, Augusta Parks and Rec says it is a year-round effort.

Tim Fulton, deputy director, of Augusta Parks and Recreation said: “We love the pretty things, but with it comes that day to day maintenance.”

On top of a spring beautification that took three to four weeks of preparation, Fulton says his team is always working on keeping Augusta clean.

“Our maintenance crews are mowing, picking up litter mulching beds, they’re removing weeds, they’re pruning shrubs and trees. It does go on year-round,” he said.

He wanted to express recognition for his team when it comes to the work that isn’t seen.

“When we say Garden City, a big part of the gardening aspect is what we do day-to-day,” said Fulton.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.