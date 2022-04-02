Celebrate golf week 2022 with these local events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for the big events happening during the 2022 Masters? We’ve got you covered.

Monday

Augusta Mayors Masters Reception- The Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street. 5-9 p.m. Cost: Free.

Tuesday

First Tee Augusta- Lineup of Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Ray Fulcher, a guest appearance by Charles Kelley of Lady A, and DJ Rock. Local favorite Whiskey Run will open the concert. At Lady A Pavilion in Evans Towne Center Park. Advance tickets-$40. Day of- $50. Kids 5 & under are free in general admission with a ticketed adult. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Wednesday

ParTee on the Green- 4108 Windsor Spring Road, an Augusta Golf Week tradition, is a dance party with music for all ages from beach, soul, pop, jazz, soulful deep house, disco, afro beats, and more with a family-friendly feel-good vibe. Think of it as American Bandstand meets Soul Train meets Shag City meets Teen Town in an amazing Celebration of Community for all ages. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m., and will feature performances by community dance groups, food trucks, a drum circle, activities for the kids, and a group line dance finale.

Thursday

Masters Night Out- downtown Waynesboro on Liberty Street. There will be a golf simulator for the longest drive contest, inflatables for the children, Masters highlights, and the Downtown Development Authority will be selling shrimp baskets and drinks including alcoholic beverages. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to sit out on the street and enjoy music, downtown shopping, and our delicious downtown restaurants. No outside alcoholic beverages.

Friday

ParTee on the Green- 4108 Windsor Spring Road, an Augusta Golf Week tradition, is a dance party with music for all ages from beach, soul, pop, jazz, soulful deep house, disco, afro beats, and more with a family-friendly feel-good vibe. Think of it as American Bandstand meets Soul Train meets Shag City meets Teen Town in an amazing Celebration of Community for all ages. The event will take place from 5-9 p.m., and will feature performances by community dance groups, food trucks, a drum circle, activities for the kids, and a group line dance finale.

Saturday

Major Rager - featuring FUTUREBIRDS. The 9th Annual Major Rager is on the Savannah River at The Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friends With Benefits Productions will be donating a portion of tickets benefiting The Hale House Foundation in honor of Frank Hull.

Legends Party - presented by Golfweek brings together golf legends and special guests for one night of partying during the most iconic golf tournament of the year. Hosted by co-host of “SubPar” podcast and CBS Sports golf analyst Colt Knost, this is the ultimate golf fan experience – with a Topgolf twist. Each ticket to the party includes photos with the legends, an open bar, appetizers, dinner and dessert, DJ, a chance to win prizes, and access to free bay play. Bay reservations are available. Topgolf- 8 p.m.- midnight. Tickets are $200.

