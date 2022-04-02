30 golfers battle for Augusta National Women’s Amateur title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the world’s best amateur women golf players are spending Saturday facing off for the championship of the third Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament.

When the play started at 8 a.m., Latanna Stone of the United States and Beatrice Wallin of Sweden were at the top of the leaderboard with an even-par 144. They got there after two rounds played over three days concluding Friday at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.

The field of competitors started with 72 players and was narrowed to 30 before all 72 got to play practice rounds Friday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club, the venue for the third and final round.

Alexa Pano: The 63rd-ranked amateur was named to the Junior Solheim and Junior Ryder Cup teams in 2021



Ingrid Lindblad: LSU Women's Golf junior has victories in four of her last six starts including last weekend's Clemson Inv.

At the bottom of the leaderboard but glad to be here is Paula Schulz-Hanssen of Germany, the victor of a four-way playoff on Friday to determine the 30th slot for the final round.

“I’m so excited, and it’s even my birthday,” Schulz-Hanssen said. “So that’s like a great present for myself. I’m very excited, and I’m very proud.”

Schulz-Hanssen is one of 20 newcomers playing the final round.

Friday’s continuation of the second round happened after rain on Thursday delayed the start of play until 3 p.m. The players didn’t get all the way through before dark, so the round had to be finished Friday morning.

Starting on No. 10 Friday, Stone was able to save par after her ball plugged in the bunker on No. 7. She joined Wallin at the top after a birdie on No. 8. The Louisiana State University junior finished both of her rounds at even-par 72 in her debut.

“I’m really pumped to play Augusta,” Stone said. “I’ve just been trying to keep it simple, not trying to do anything special ... just trying to stay patient.”

Speaking ahead of the practice round, she said she’d be “just kind of enjoying the golf course and being grateful that I made it here.”

Wallin held a share of the lead on Thursday evening as play was suspended. The Florida State senior finished her last two holes on Friday morning with pars for a second-round 71. Wallin has now made the cut in all three of her appearances in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finishing in the top 10 in both previous editions.

Wallin, No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, said she was looking forward to playing Augusta National.

“I’m pretty happy with my game these two-three days,” she said. “I’m just going to go out there — I know a lot can change — I’m just going to take it hole by hole and shot by shot and see how far it will take me.”

But she admitted: “It’s a tough course. A lot can happen.”

However it goes, “I’m just gonna go out there with a big smile and see whatever happens, happens,” she said.

Wallin and Stone were followed by Amari Avery of the United States, Emma Spitz of Austria and Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark, who were all tied at 145 total.

Thursday night’s co-leader, Avery, bogeyed her first hole on Friday morning. With a chance to rejoin the leaders, Avery missed a birdie putt on No. 18 to finish at one-over-par 145 in a tie for third place with Spitz and Leth-Nissen.

“Compared to last year, I think I played obviously much better,” said Avery, who lost in last year’s playoff at Champions Retreat. “I’m sitting comfortably so I can relax a little bit, head over to Augusta, do a practice round, and just get ready for tomorrow.”

Spitz has played in all three Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournaments.

She finished 30th in 2019. Last year, she tied for third, and that’s where she sits heading into the final round.

“The key is it’s really good to hit the fairways because, if you’re on the fairways, you can go for pins and use the slopes to your advantage,” she said. “I think once you miss the fairways, it’s kind of really hard to put yourself in position on the greens. So I’m just going to try to hit a lot of fairways and hit some greens and maybe make a few putts.

First-round co-leaders Benedetta Moresco and Anna Davis, as well as Stanford senior Aline Krauter, sit tied for sixth at two-over-par 146.

Fighting to make the cut, top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang kept her composure Friday and birdied her last three holes to move into a tie for ninth place. She is joined by Stanford teammates Krauter and Rachel Heck, the No. 3 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Avery Zweig, the youngest player in the field at 15 and a three-time Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist, made the cut in her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut at five over par.

Two-state ties

Among the initial competitors with ties to Georgia or South Carolina were:

Jenny Bae of Suwanee, Ga., who attends the University of Georgia.

Jensen Castle of West Columbia, S.C.

Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, S.C., who attends Furman.

Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree City, Ga., who attends Clemson.

Hannah Darling of Scotland, who attends the University of South Carolina.

By the end of the second round, Shepherd was tied for ninth with 147, Morgan was tied for 16th with 148 and Shepherd was tied for ninth with 147. Bae and Castle didn’t make the cut.

Castle is a first timer in the tournament, but she’s played the course before.

A member brought her out in December, so she’s been able to get a feel for the course.

She talked about what that experience was like and what a realistic score is for her Saturday.

“I mean, it’s amazing. Super pure, really hilly, actually,” she said. “Greens are extremely grainy, but it’s an awesome golf course. Hopefully around even. I don’t know where the pin locations are or anything like that, and I haven’t seen the course today. But the course is pure, so anything around even, I’m sure.”

Fast facts

Last year, Tsubasa Kajitani won in a playoff to become the first player from Japan ever to win a tournament at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama quickly became the second after winning the Masters last year.

Emilia Migliaccio nearly won last year (she lost in the playoff to Kajitani), but she’s back this year after coming so close last year.

Rose Zhang is the No. 1 ranked women’s amateur in the world. She nearly joined Kajitani and Migliaccio in the playoff last year, but missed a birdie putt on 18 by inches. She’s back this year.

