Learn about the 30 golfers advancing in women’s tournament

Apr. 1, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament wrapped up Friday, the field of 30 is set for Saturday’s final round.
Here’s a look at who’s playing:
- Beatrice Wallin, Sweden, 144: The 22-year-old has top-10 finishes in each of the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournaments. The Florida State student started playing golf when she was 6.
- Latanna Stone, United States, 144: She’s a 2014 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finalist and won the Dixie Women’s Amateur in December. The 20-year-old is a student at Louisiana State.
- Amari Avery, United States, 145: The 18-year-old made eight qualifying appearances last year and four top-10 finishes in 2020. This is her second time at Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
- Emma Spitz, Austria, 145: She was a member of the International Arnold Palmer Cup team and is a junior on the UCLA women’s golf team. She was the first Austrian to win the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.
- Amalie Leth-Nissen, Denmark, 145: The 17-year-old represented Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup, and this is her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance.
- Anna Davis, United States, 146: The 16-year-old Californian is making her debut at Augusta a year after her first amateur victory at the Heather Farr Classic last April. She started playing at age 5.
- Aline Krauter, Germany, 146: The Stuttgart 22-year-old was seventh at the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship and advanced to the round of 64 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
- Benedetta Moresco, Italy, 146: The 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama reached the match play in the Women’s Amateur Championship and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open.
- Shinsil Bang, South Korea, 147: The 17-year-old has been playing golf for 10 years, is a member of the Korean national team and is making her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance.
- Jensen Castle, United States, 147: The 21-year-old’s victory at Westchester Country Club earned her an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She’s a native of West Columbia, S.C.
- Rose Zhang, United States, 147: The 18-year-old won both individual and team titles in the Spirit International in Texas. Before starting at Stanford last year, Zhang successfully defended her U.S. Girls’ Junior title.
- Caley McGinty, England, 147: The 21-year-old was a member of last summer’s Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team. She started playing golf at age 7.
- Kirsten Rudgeley, Australia, 147: The 21-year-old won World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Australia, New Zealand, England, and Scotland and qualified for the Women’s Open at Carnoustie.
- Hailey Borja, United States, 147: The 20-year-old native of California and University of Michigan junior had two top-six finishes last fall, including a tie for third in the Tar Heel Invite.
- Alexa Pano, United States, 147: The 17-year-old is a three-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist and two-time national champion who’s making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
- Ingrid Lindblad, Sweden, 148: The 21-year-old standout at Louisiana State University earned All-America and All-Conference honors for a second season and is making her second Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance.
- Caitlyn Macnab, South Africa, 148: The 20-year-old Texas Christian student had a record-breaking performance in the Jim West Challenge and her three top- four finishes in professional events in South Africa.
- Anna Morgan, United States, 148: The 20-year-old junior at Furman University won the Lady Paladin Invitational, was runner-up in the North & South Women’s Amateur and is making her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance.
- Rin Yoshida, Japan, 148: She finished fourth in the Japan Women’s Amateur and tied for sixth in the JHGA Spring Championship. She 18-year-old started playing golf when she was 7.
- Ashley Menne, United States, 148: The 20-year-old had top-five finishes in the Southwestern Amateur, Patriot All-America Invitational and the NCAA Women’s Individual Championship.
- Avani Prashanth, India, 149: The 15-year-old won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in India last year. She started playing golf before she was 4.
- Xiaowen Yin, China, 149: The 17-year-old was the youngest winner in the history of the China LPGA Tour. She started playing golf at age 7 and was hooked after unexpectedly winning a children’s tournament.
- Meja Ortengren, Sweden, 149: Last year, the 17-year-old won the German Girls Open, the Annika Invitational Europe in Sweden and the AJGA’s Tournament of Champions in the United States.
- Avery Zweig, United States, 149: The 15-year-old Texas native is a three-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist and has won about 200 amateur and junior events.
- Hannah Darling, Scotland, 149: The 18-year-old started her first season at the University of South Carolina with three top-10 showings in four events.
- Rachel Kuehn, United States, 149: The 20-year-old junior at Wake Forest University represented the U.S. in both the Arnold Palmer Cup and the Curtis Cup. She’s making her second Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance.
- Antonia Malate, United States, 149: The 21-year-old senior at San Jose State in California won the West Coast Women’s Amateur by eight shots and was runner-up at the California Women’s Championship.
- Liqi Zeng, China, 149: The 15-year-old was in six professional competitions in China in 2021 and in 2020 had three top-six finishes and two wins in seven World Amateur Golf Ranking starts.
- Rachel Heck, United States, 149: She tied for third in last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur was a member of the victorious U.S. Curtis Cup team and was in three LPGA Tour events.
- Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Germany, 150: The 18-year-old was runner-up in the German Women’s Match Play, was fourth in the German Girls Open and has committed to play collegiate golf at Arizona State University.
