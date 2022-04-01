Learn about the 30 golfers advancing in women’s tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament wrapped up Friday, the field of 30 is set for Saturday’s final round.

Here’s a look at who’s playing:

Beatrice Wallin , Sweden, 144: The 22-year-old has top-10 finishes in each of the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournaments. The Florida State student started playing golf when she was 6.

Latanna Stone , United States, 144: She’s a 2014 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finalist and won the Dixie Women’s Amateur in December. The 20-year-old is a student at Louisiana State.

Amari Avery , United States, 145: The 18-year-old made eight qualifying appearances last year and four top-10 finishes in 2020. This is her second time at Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Emma Spitz , Austria, 145: She was a member of the International Arnold Palmer Cup team and is a junior on the UCLA women’s golf team. She was the first Austrian to win the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.

