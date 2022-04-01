What traffic engineers want you to know ahead of golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week is almost here, and the hustle and bustle can already be seen on the roads.

Engineers watch the cameras around the clock to handle all the crowds and cars and help us continue to move in the right direction.

Traffic engineers tell us that the number one thing is to not use your GPS. Instead, follow the signs and traffic cones.

They’ve been getting plans together for the last three weeks that will start on Saturday. They say there’s more work going into this year’s tournament week than in previous years.

“It’s been a long process,” said John Ussery, assistant director of traffic.

It’s a plan that doesn’t magically happen overnight.

“We’ve been doing preparations for the last three weeks,” he said.

Ussery and his team with Augusta Traffic Engineering use a room called the traffic center.

“We’re just basically watching all the traffic coming to and from the tournament,” he said.

They use 40 traffic cameras around Augusta National and will closely monitor the massive traffic screens.

“It’s been a little more extensive than it has been in previous years, during the COVID years, but it’s going to be something similar to what we’ve seen in 2019,” said Ussery.

On any other week, Washington Road sees 50,000 cars in 24 hours. However, during tournament week, it can be more than 80,000.

“Be patient and have a little grace, be kind, and don’t use your GPS,” he said.

Following the traffic signs and cones is the best practice.

“It’s going to tell you to do something I won’t allow you to do, and it’s going to put you somewhere you don’t want to be,” said Ussery.

Traffic engineers say the best thing you can do is download the Augusta Routes map. Study the map and make sure you understand the routes before hitting the road.

