Waynesboro man arrested for suspected child pornography distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after deputies found multiple devices containing child pornography inside a home.

On March 22, the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at a home at 217 East 7th Street, in Waynesboro.

This was a joint operation between the agencies in relation to intelligence gathered through the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Deputies arrested Jason Bonds Connelly at the home and recovered multiple electronic devices. Deputies say it is believed that Connelly has distributed over 50,000 potential Child Pornography/ Abuse files.

Connelly is currently charged with 14 counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

This investigation continues and more charges may be brought as warranted, deputies say.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.