Photo gallery: Today at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Above are some visual highlights from April 1, 2022, in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament.
Play took place at Champions Retreat and practice rounds took place at Augusta National Golf Club.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Field is set for final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur
- Injury knocks last year’s Masters champ out of Texas tournament
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.