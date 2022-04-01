New developments in a string of car break-ins in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A doorbell camera in Wrights Farm neighborhood, outside of Grovetown, caught several suspects driving up to homes and searching cars early Monday morning.

Deputies tell us that at least four cars were broken into, and small items were stolen.

Now, we’re learning about a car stolen the same night just seven minutes down the road.

The car is just getting back into officers’ custody from North Carolina.

The car has significant damage, but the owner is lucky to have their car back.

It’s a mystery what carjackers hit while driving the stolen car. The Grovetown Department of Public Safety says they broke into cars in Joiner Crossing, Wrights Farm, and an area of Richmond County all in the same night.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.

“We were able to determine they were only in the city for 18 minutes,” said Chief Jamey Kitchens, Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

The owner of this car didn’t want to go on camera, but police say the string of crimes on Monday is likely organized.

“All indications are that this was a ring that came out of North Carolina 2019. That’s not, sad to say, but that’s not uncommon,” said Kitchens.

These cases were not a ‘smash and grab.’ Meaning something as easy as locking your doors can help protect you.

“These that we are seeing are not smash and grab. These are folks that are pulling on door handles because they know folks are not securing their vehicles,” he said.

Deputies were able to track the stolen car through their GPS and other stolen credit cards. They hope this can serve as a warning to other car owners.

Sgt. Matthew Williamson, GDPS said: “They work hard for what they have, and it’s just a shame that this happens.”

If you have any information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (706) 541-2800.

