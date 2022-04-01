‘More than just a joke’: Local woman shares experience with alopecia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been dubbed ‘the slap heard around the world.’

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars. Smith stormed the stage after a joke about his wife, Jade Pinkett Smith, who experiences hair loss from alopecia.

The incident now has a local councilwoman speaking up about her experience with the condition.

“For women, our hair is our own crown,” said Ceretta Smith, Grovetown City Council.

For many, it’s a symbol of womanhood, but for those with alopecia, it can mean so much more.

“It’s just hair. Oh, it was just a hair joke. For me, it was the alopecia part of it,” she said.

Smith is opening up about her journey with alopecia on her recent podcast. She’s discussing the impact Rock’s infamous joke has on awareness.

“It was a trigger for me,” said Smith.

Smith also interviewed a woman who suffers from the same form of alopecia that Jada Pinkett Smith has.

“I was hoping we could find and start a dialogue and get people to understand that to some people, it was more than just a joke,” she said.“We want to uplift people, and inspire people. We have to use the platforms we have wisely.”

Smith’s goal is to bring awareness to the condition, promote self-love, and confidence for everyone on this journey.

“As a culture, as a society, we have a responsibility to lift one another up,” said Smith.

Right now, in the U.S. about 2.5 million people have alopecia. To listen to Smith’s podcast, visit Marriage & More.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.