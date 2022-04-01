Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Injury knocks last year’s Masters champ out of Texas tournament

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green...
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days ahead of the start of the 2022 Masters, last year’s champion has withdrawn from a Texas golf tournament due to a neck injury, ESPN reports.

Hideki Matsuyama exited the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday,

He’s set to host the Masters Champions Dinner next week in Augusta.

He was the first man from Japan to win a major championship and was the first Masters champion from Asia.

MORE | Field is set for final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Matsuyama’s one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris last year at Augusta National was easily the biggest moment for the sport in Matsuyama’s golf-crazed homeland of Japan.

Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National.

And none had ever finished a round atop the leaderboard until last year.

Masters 2021

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Dearieus Fluellen
Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run

Latest News

Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark during continuation of the second round of the Augusta National...
Photo gallery: Today at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Practice rounds at Augusta National Gold Club on April 1, 2022.
Augusta National Women's Amateur
A pin flag on No. 18 unfurls in the rain during the second round of the Augusta National...
Field is set for final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship