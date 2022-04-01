Injury knocks last year’s Masters champ out of Texas tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days ahead of the start of the 2022 Masters, last year’s champion has withdrawn from a Texas golf tournament due to a neck injury, ESPN reports.

Hideki Matsuyama exited the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday,

He’s set to host the Masters Champions Dinner next week in Augusta.

He was the first man from Japan to win a major championship and was the first Masters champion from Asia.

Matsuyama’s one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris last year at Augusta National was easily the biggest moment for the sport in Matsuyama’s golf-crazed homeland of Japan.

Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National.

And none had ever finished a round atop the leaderboard until last year.

