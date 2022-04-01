Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elko, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Cemetery Road near SC-37.

A 2008 Honda Element was traveling east on Cemetery Road, went off the roadway to the left, and struck a fence post

The sole occupant was transported to Bamberg-Barnwell Regional Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to the patrol.

We’ve reached out to the coroner for identification.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.