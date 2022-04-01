Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be dropping to near 50 early this morning. Winds will stay out of the west between 8-12 mph.

We dry out today with sunshine returning to the region behind the cold front. Temperatures will be seasonal with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the west/northwest between 10-15 mph.

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be calmer out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Rain comes back into the forecast next Tuesday. Rain chances currently look highest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 80. Keep it here for updates.

