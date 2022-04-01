Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. It will be a little cooler this evening into tonight. We will be hitting the 50s by around 9 PM. Lows will eventually drop to the low 40s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the north tonight.

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be calmer out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning will be cool again with lows in the mid-40s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Rain comes back into the forecast next Tuesday. Rain chances currently look highest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the threat of heavy rain and severe storms. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates. (WRDW)

