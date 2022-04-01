Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry & Seasonal Weekend. FIRST ALERT Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM for heavy rain and storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. It will be a little cooler this evening into tonight. We will be hitting the 50s by around 9 PM. Lows will eventually drop to the low 40s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the north tonight.

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be calmer out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning will be cool again with lows in the mid-40s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Rain comes back into the forecast next Tuesday. Rain chances currently look highest Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure moves through the region. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the threat of heavy rain and severe storms. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep...
Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Dearieus Fluellen
Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run