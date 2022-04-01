Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after investigating a March 22nd drive-by shooting at a home.

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”

Isaiah Tucker, 17, and Mark Harper, Jr., 17, are charged with three counts of attempted murder.

As Harper Jr. was being taken into custody, his mother, Kimberly Thompson, 37, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a quantity was found at their home, deputies say.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s mother, Deborah Tucker, 44, a school security guard, is charged with obstructing justice.

Deputies say a warrant indicated that Deborah used a law enforcement radio to inform the shooters they were being sought by listening to law enforcement radio traffic.

Pictured left to right: Kimberly Thompson, Mark Harper, Jr., Deborah Tucker
Pictured left to right: Kimberly Thompson, Mark Harper, Jr., Deborah Tucker(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Dearieus Fluellen
Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run

Latest News

Savannah Grewal of Canada and Rina Tatematsu of Thailand share hugs after their final putts...
In Augusta, golf’s biggest stage inspires girls’ dreams
Carlos Figueroa
Last murder suspect arrested in slaying of 25-year-old man found in driveway
Golf
Augusta National Women's Amateur updates
Hailey Borja of the United States on No. 15 during continuation of the second round of the...
Field is set for final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur