Players begin wrapping up 2nd round in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Second-round play resumed Friday morning in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament after a rainy Thursday kept players from completing it before nightfall.

Once past the second round at Champions Retreat, all 72 players will move to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round ahead of Saturday’s final round. From there, the top 30 will advance to the final round on Saturday.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, quite a few players had completed the second round.

Latanna Stone of the United States was tied with Beatrice Wallin of Sweden at the top of the leader board with 144 total.

“I’m really pumped to play Augusta,” Stone said. “I’ve just been trying to keep it simple, not trying to do anything special .. just trying to stay patient.”

Looking ahead to the practice round, she said she’d be “,just kind of enjoying the golf course and being grateful that I made it here.”

Wallin said she was looking forward to playing Augusta National.

“I’m pretty happy with my game these two-three days,” she said. “I’m just going to go out there — I know a lot can change — I’m just going to take it hole by hole and shot by shot and see how far it will take me.”

But she admitted: “It’s a tough course. A lot can happen.”

However it goes, “I’m just gonna go out there with a big smile and see whatever happens, happens.”

Wallin and Stone were followed by Amari Avery of the United States, Emma Spitz of Austria and Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark, who were all tied at 145 total.

Click or tap here to see performance for the full field of competitors.

The beautiful Friday morning was a sharp contrast to the soaking-wet Thursday that the second round from starting until 3 p.m. before being suspended at 7:52 p.m. due to darkness.

The tournament started Wednesday with 72 women in the field, at least four from Georgia and South Carolina:

Jenny Bae of Suwanee, Ga., who attends the University of Georgia.

Jensen Castle of West Columbia, S.C.

Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, S.C., who attends Furman.

Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree City, Ga., who attends Clemson.

Two others attend regional colleges:

Hannah Darling is from Scotland and attends the University of South Carolina.

Savannah Grewal is from Canada and goes to Clemson.

Last year, Tsubasa Kajitani won in a playoff to become the first player from Japan ever to win a tournament at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama quickly became the second after winning the Masters last year.

Emilia Migliaccio nearly won last year (she lost in the playoff to Kajitani), but she’s back this year after coming so close last year.

Rose Zhang is the No. 1 ranked women’s amateur in the world. She nearly joined Kajitani and Migliaccio in the playoff last year, but missed a birdie putt on 18 by inches. She’s back this year.

