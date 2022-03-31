Water main break impacts 135 connections in Aiken.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department announced a water main break located on the 900 block of Monterey Drive and Sharyn Lane.

Currently, the number of impacted connected water services is approximately 135. A boil water advisory has not been issued.

The following areas are affected:

Mockingbird Lane

Sharyn Lane

Robinhood Trail

For updates, visit City of Aiken Alerts.

