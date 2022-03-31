Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Water main break impacts 135 connections in Aiken

Water main break impacts 135 connections in Aiken.
Water main break impacts 135 connections in Aiken.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department announced a water main break located on the 900 block of Monterey Drive and Sharyn Lane.

Currently, the number of impacted connected water services is approximately 135. A boil water advisory has not been issued.

The following areas are affected:

  • Mockingbird Lane
  • Sharyn Lane
  • Robinhood Trail

For updates, visit City of Aiken Alerts.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

Latest News

North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization project
Azalea Park Apartments, Augusta, Ga.
Azalea Park owners say plumbing repairs are underway
Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified