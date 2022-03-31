Submit Photos/Videos
Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a South Carolina middle school.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

A school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

