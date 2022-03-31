Submit Photos/Videos
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County

Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies said Thursday they’re looking for a 25-year-old man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said that in April 2021, the victim disclosed during a forensic interview at the Child Enrichment Center in Augusta that she’d had sexual intercourse with the man.

The victim and suspect were not married, and she was 14 at the time, while he was 25, according to deputies.

The victim became pregnant and has given birth to their baby, deputies said.

The suspect was identified as Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons, who’s wanted on a charge of statutory rape.

Anyone with information on the incident or Simmons’ location, is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

