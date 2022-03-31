Submit Photos/Videos
Second rounds of Augusta National Women’s Amateur delayed due to weather

(Source: Augusta National Women's Amateur/Facebook)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second round starting times of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur have been delayed two hours Thursday due to severe weather.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur made the announcement early Thursday morning on Twitter.

The tournament started Wednesday with 72 women in the field. The first two rounds were Wednesday and Thursday are at Champions Retreat, and the field is cut down to 30 after that

At least four players are from Georgia and South Carolina: Jenny Bae of Suwanee, Ga., who attends the University of Georgia; Jensen Castle of West Columbia, S.C.; Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, S.C., who attends Furman; and Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree City, Ga., who attends Clemson.

Two others attend regional colleges: Hannah Darling is from Scotland and attends the University of South Carolina, while Savannah Grewal is from Canada and goes to Clemson.

MORE | See the list of the whole field

Last year, Tsubasa Kajitani won in a playoff to become the first player from Japan ever to win a tournament at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama quickly became the second after winning the Masters last year.

Emilia Migliaccio nearly won last year (she lost in the playoff to Kajitani), but she’s back this year after coming so close last year.

Rose Zhang is the No. 1 ranked women’s amateur in the world. She nearly joined Kajitani and Migliaccio in the playoff last year, but missed a birdie putt on 18 by inches. She’s back this year.

