S.C. election filing period closes: Who’s running and who’s not?

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The candidate field is set for South Carolina’s 2022 elections.

Filing for candidates closed at noon Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster drew a pair of GOP challengers, although neither has reported fundraising. A handful of Democrats are squaring off against him, including former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod.

Former President Donald Trump is supporting primary opponents challenging Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace.

The other five members of South Carolina’s U.S. House delegation are all seeking re-election.

Three Democrats are running against U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who has no GOP primary opponent.

A dozen candidates have filed to replace retiring Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

