Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy jailer has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate while he was on duty at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

It was the second local jailer arrest reported Thursday. Also arrested was jailer Timothy Kirkland in Burke County, accused of smuggling tobacco into the jail and distributing it inmates.

In Richmond County, deputies said they got information on Wednesday about the jailer’s alleged sexual activity and began an investigation.

As a result of that investigation, Deputy Dearieus Fluellen, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and a count of violation of oath by public officer, authorities said. Both charges are felonies.

Fluellen has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

His employment with the agency will be terminated. He was just hired in September.

