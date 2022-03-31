Officials address ‘ill-informed speculation’ on Murdaugh murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and prosecutors issued a joint statement Thursday about the Murdaugh murder case.

The victims were the wife and son of prominent South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces separate charges in financial-related cases, went into rehab and lost his credentials to practice law in the state.

The statement said when a conflict of interest presented itself, the 14th circuit Solicitor’s Office stepped aside immediately.

“In recent days, some media outlets have published unfounded and ill-informed speculation regarding the role of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the investigation of the murders of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh,” the statement began.

The agencies said they would not comment on specifics of any case while it is still under investigation.

“However, given the persistence of unsubstantiated assertions, both fairness and public confidence in the integrity of the process requires a limited response,” the statement continued.

In the hours after the murders on June 7, SLED notified the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office officials to inform prosecutors of what had transpired in Colleton County and to request their assistance in the investigation. This is routine, the agencies said.

“From the first hours of SLED’s investigation, Chief Mark Keel was in direct and regular contact with both 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson,” the statement said. “All agreed that should evidence emerge establishing a potential conflict, Chief Keel would contact Solicitor Stone and Attorney General Wilson immediately. Chief Keel did so, and Stone immediately recused himself from the case on August 11, 2021.”

The statement continued:

“At the scene and in subsequent days, Solicitor’s Office investigators acted solely under SLED’s direction. At no time did the Solicitor’s Office conduct a separate or parallel investigation, or act in any manner to undermine SLED’s role as the lead investigative agency. On a related note, much has been made about media photographs taken at the scene on June 8th that depict Solicitor’s Office investigators speaking with a member of the Murdaugh family. Not only was the depicted action undertaken at SLED’s request, the photographs were taken after the crime scene had been processed and after SLED had cleared the Murdaugh family to return to the property. Other law enforcement agencies, including SLED, were present at the time. Any speculation to the contrary is simply false.”

Keel has maintained from the outset that SLED will pursue justice for the victims no matter where that leads, “and SLED’s resolve in that regard has not wavered,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.