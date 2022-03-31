Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

North Augusta High offers new flight simulator to students

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sky is the limit for North Augusta high schoolers.

This year, the school started offering an aviation course. The goal is to allow students to explore different jobs in that field.

Travis Spears’ students are learning to fly, and now they can in the virtual skiy.

“It was really a community effort to really help out the students,” he said.

MORE | Students in New Ellenton go on a crime-solving adventure

The community raised more than $5,000 to get it, and now students have a new flight simulator to train on.

Spears says it’s the real deal.

“It’s all brand new. It’s pretty state-of-the-art. I’ve been flying for 20 years, and when I got in it, it was pretty realistic.

Now, his students are getting to see firsthand

“Go little power. You landed in the neighborhood,” said Spears.

MORE | S.C. governor unveils plan to revamp school funding formula

We joined in to see what the action was about. The erratic flying put our passengers in danger, and we landed hard.

“You broke the engine,” said Spears.

It goes to show it takes practice.

“It’ll give them a lot of real-world experience without having to put them in a real plane,” he said.

And while the plane might not be real, for these students, the lessons are.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot at Greenville County school releases statement
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run

Latest News

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot at Greenville County school releases statement
golf day 2
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: No rain on patrons’ parade
golf week
No rain on patrons' parade
hotel
I-TEAM | Thrown out like trash: Motel move-out policy to change?
I-TEAM| Thrown out like trash: Motel move-out policy to change?
I-TEAM| Thrown out like trash: Motel move-out policy to change?