Graham says he’ll vote against Biden’s high court nominee

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday he will oppose and vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal cause,” he said in a statement.

He said he finds Jackson — who’d be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden — “to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position.”

He said, however, her record is “overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate.”

Among the factors Graham cited were these things he said he learned during a hearing for Jackson’s conformation:

He said Jackson will not enhance the sentence of a child pornographer based on the volume of material possessed or based on the perpetrator’s use of a computer.

He said Jackson “exhibited an activist zeal” in how she characterized Guantanamo Bay detainees she represented “and called the Bush Administration ‘war criminals” in legal briefs. This is the language of the Left.”

