Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Graham says he’ll vote against Biden’s high court nominee

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday he will oppose and vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal cause,” he said in a statement.

He said he finds Jackson — who’d be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden — “to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position.”

He said, however, her record is “overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate.”

Among the factors Graham cited were these things he said he learned during a hearing for Jackson’s conformation:

  • He said Jackson will not enhance the sentence of a child pornographer based on the volume of material possessed or based on the perpetrator’s use of a computer.
  • He said Jackson “exhibited an activist zeal” in how she characterized Guantanamo Bay detainees she represented “and called the Bush Administration ‘war criminals” in legal briefs. This is the language of the Left.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified

Latest News

There has been some confusion about absentee voting this year.
S.C. election filing period closes: Who’s running and who’s not?
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: ‘Constitutional carry gun bill nears passage
State House
Bill to cap and continue SC’s affordable housing tax credit program advances to Senate floor
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Affordable Housing Passes Committee