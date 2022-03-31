Georgia superintendent honors local schools, students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight Richmond County schools were named to as Georgia Advanced Placement Honors Schools for 2022.

State Superintendent Richard Woods on Thursday announced the AP Honor Schools based on the results of the 2021 AP courses and exams.

Richmond County schools receiving the recognition are:

AP Access and Support Schools – Schools with at least 30 percent of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher: Butler High School and John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

AP Challenge Schools – Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science and social studies: A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Lucy C. Laney High School, T. W. Josey High School and Westside High School.

AP Expansion Schools – Schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2020 to May 2021 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020: A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School.

AP Schools of Distinction – Schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher: John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

AP STEM Schools – Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses: Academy of Richmond County and A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School, Academy of Richmond County, Cross Creek High School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Lucy C. Laney High School and Westside High School.

AP STEM Achievement Schools – AP STEM schools with at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher: John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

State announces 2022 Georgia scholars

A total of 216 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars, state Superintendent Richard Woods announced Thursday.

Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

Locally, those students include:

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Jonah Weinstein, Greenbrier High School

Palakpreet Kaur, Lakeside High School

EMANUEL COUNTY

Landon Goodman, Emanuel County Institute

Savannah Reynolds, Swainsboro High School

RICHMOND COUNTY

Keenan Vaughn, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Sarah Kilpatrick, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Connor Melcher, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

James Vaughn, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Shania Nguyen‐Tu, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Kenechukwu Aniedobe, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Gerell Glenn, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School’

