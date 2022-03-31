Ga. Capitol news: ‘Constitutional carry gun bill nears passage

ATLANTA - A bill allowing Georgia residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check is nearing final passage.

That means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver on his promise of “constitutional carry” as he seeks reelection this year.

The House passed Senate Bill 319 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate to approve minor changes before Kemp can sign it into law.

Republicans say the measure is needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves from crime.

Democrats say the measure will fuel gun deaths by encouraging more guns and put police officers’ lives in danger.

Insurance deal spurs Georgia mental health bill to passage

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers on Wednesday passed sweeping changes in Georgia’s flagging mental health care system.

Lopsided votes in favor of the bill in the House and Senate followed an agreement bolstering language aimed at forcing insurers to pay for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The bill was backed by House Speaker David Ralston after years of discussions on how to improve Georgians’ poor access to treatment.

The compromise measure also allows a police officer to take someone for evaluation after getting permission from a physician, instead of arresting them for a crime.

The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Lawmakers approve bill to help public donate to law enforcement

ATLANTA - The Georgia House on Wednesday passed the Law Enforcement Strategic Support Crime Act, a route to additional funding for local law enforcement agencies.

If signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, the measure would establishes a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit for Georgia taxpayers to directly contribute to public safety initiatives within their communities.

Funds generated through the program would go through an affiliated law enforcement foundation with a statewide cap of $75 million per year and $3 million per agency.

Contributions can be used to provide officer salary supplements, expand training programs, purchase or maintain department equipment and establish or maintain a co-responder program for de-escalating behavioral health emergencies.

The measure was championed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

