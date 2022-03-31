Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a driver suspected if being involved in a hit-and-run.
The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at Braddock Street and Maywood Drive where a white pickup struck a juvenile who was riding a bike, deputies reported.
Deputies said Thursday they’re looking for 57-year-old George Newton Trull Jr. in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident of the truck involved is urged to call 706-541-3946.
