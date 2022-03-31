Crawfordville man admits fraud over veteran benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Taliaferro County man has admitted withholding information about his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, of Crawfordville, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to making false statements in an application for veterans pension benefits, according to David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The guilty plea subjects Edwards to a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution.

As described in court documents and testimony, Edwards served in the U.S. Army until 1995, and in 1997 became employed by the U.S. Postal Service, earning in excess of $65,000 per year.

In May 2011, Edwards signed and certified a veterans application for compensation and pension, falsely reporting that he had no income, falsely reporting his home as his only asset and falsely reporting that a medical condition prevented him from working. The Department of Veterans Affairs approved Edwards’ application and paid him monthly pension benefits totaling $230,000 from May 2011 through January 2022.

Annually during this 10-year period, the department reminded Edwards of his duty to report any changes to his income or net worth, and Edwards failed to do so.

