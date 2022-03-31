Columbia County residents push back against proposed rezoning

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were plans for a 64-unit development in front of the Crawford Creek neighborhood off Hereford Farm Road.

A rezoning hearing was held Thursday for county leaders to further discuss the plan.

There’s a petition to keep the development out of the area. The online petition has nearly 500 signatures.

Crawford Creek rezoning (WRDW)

Before neighbors could voice their concerns at the Columbia County meeting tonight, the developer told them they would withdraw their application to rezone the land.

“Our neighborhood was designed, I feel purposely, to feel very natural to have a lot of wooden areas,” said Carolyn Newsome, resident.

The residents exercised their first amendment right to bring change to their community.

“This is my home, and I live here,” she said. “It’s really hard to imagine the entry to Crawford Creek with townhomes everywhere,” said Newsome.

We reached out to the developer to ask why they withdrew the application and are waiting to hear back.

Neighbors say they are relieved and hope this is a step toward a meaningful discussion.

“We just wish it could be a little bit more collaborative with the community versus a decision made that is not consistent with what each one of us thought we were buying into,” she said.

