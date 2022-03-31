Submit Photos/Videos
Caught on Camera: Luggage thief caught red-handed at Atlanta airport

APD body camera video shows the moment officers arrested a luggage thief at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, reuniting the bag with its owner.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A luggage thief at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was caught red handed thanks to the help of a tracking device.

On Friday, a man flying in on a Delta flight from Richmond, Virginia, told police he went to pick up his luggage, only to notice that it was missing. He told APD the bag contained valuable items such as military equipment and a tracking device. The device revealed the bag was on a MARTA train headed to Dunwoody.

An investigation was launched during which time the GPS coordinates on the bag updated to reflect the bag was headed back toward Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Police were able to meet the train near the airport and apprehend the culprit behind the theft. Airport surveillance video would later confirm the man with the bag, later identified as Stephen Robinson, was the same as the one who took off with it earlier that day.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the airport’s police precinct.

Investigators tell CBS46 they later discovered Robinson was linked to a different airport theft that same day after a woman reported her bag was stolen. Police managed to recover the woman’s clothing which was found in the man’s bag.

Robinson was charged with two counts of Theft by Taking and Removal of Baggage or Freight in Terminal.

In August of 2021, he was also issued a criminal trespass warning from Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

