Burke County jailer accused of smuggling contraband

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County correctional officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of bringing in tobacco for inmates.

In February, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received information that contraband was making its way into the county jail and into inmates’ hands, authorities said.

A a five-year veteran of the detention center, Timothy Kirkland, 39, of Waynesboro was charged with one felony count of bringing contraband across the guard line and one felony count of violation of oath of office, according to authorities.

His employment with the agency was terminated upon his arrest.

There was no indication any contraband other than tobacco was involved, authorities said.

