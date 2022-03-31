Baby Grayson’s heart donated after he was shot, killed in mother’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two months ago, an infant was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two people outside of a food mart in northwest Atlanta.

On a 911 call released by Atlanta Police, you can hear Kerri Gray screaming for help near Atlanta’s Anderson park. “My baby is shot,” said Gray. “There was a drive-by - people driving past us shooting. And they got my back. But they got my baby.”

They were at the wrong place, at the wrong time. The 6-month-old Grayson was shot and died in his mothers arms.

“The blood was coming out of this eyes and they looked like tears,” said Gray. “I’d like to think he was able to see me one last time - but I don’t know if that happened or not, because the bullet did go through his eye.”

A few months after Grayson’s death, his mother received a letter in the mail. “On behalf of LifeLink and all who have received organs and tissue transplants, please accept this gift of life donor medallion and the lapel pins as symbols of honor and remembrance of your son Grayson, who gave the gift of life.”

Grayson still as big-hearted after his death, as he was when alive.

“Now that somebody has my son’s heart, or at least a piece of it, I know what kind of person he would have been,” Gray said.

As for those who Atlanta Police say are responsible for Grayson’s death, Dequasie Little was arrested a day later while Sharice Ingram turned herself in.

But the grieving mom says the two accused of killing her baby can keep their apologies.

“Is it going to bring Grayson back? Is it going to take him out of that box over there, or out of this locket, or out of this urn, and put him back to pieces? What’s the point? So I pray for you. I pray for you. I hope one day you get a soul. And you understand what your actions did,” Gray said.

While that’s what she wants those two accused criminals to know, Gray has a tender message for the family who gets another chance to see their child grow up.

“If that family can hear me, congratulations and don’t waste any time. Because you never know when it’s going to be the end,” said Gray. “Use that heart. Teach humanity, teach love, and teach community.”

All of this so that her little boy lives on.

“If I can do that for someone else, then that’s the best gift that I can give somebody. Because that’s the best gift that I got, even if it was just for six months,” said Gray.

When she’s ready, she says she plans on donating Grayson’s toys to those in need.

