Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Baby Grayson’s heart donated after he was shot, killed in mother’s car

Baby Grayson’s mom sent this message to the child’s family who received his heart, “Use that heart. Teach humanity, teach love, and teach community.”
By Crystal Bui
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two months ago, an infant was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two people outside of a food mart in northwest Atlanta.

On a 911 call released by Atlanta Police, you can hear Kerri Gray screaming for help near Atlanta’s Anderson park. “My baby is shot,” said Gray. “There was a drive-by - people driving past us shooting. And they got my back. But they got my baby.”

They were at the wrong place, at the wrong time. The 6-month-old Grayson was shot and died in his mothers arms.

“The blood was coming out of this eyes and they looked like tears,” said Gray. “I’d like to think he was able to see me one last time - but I don’t know if that happened or not, because the bullet did go through his eye.”

A few months after Grayson’s death, his mother received a letter in the mail. “On behalf of LifeLink and all who have received organs and tissue transplants, please accept this gift of life donor medallion and the lapel pins as symbols of honor and remembrance of your son Grayson, who gave the gift of life.”

► RELATED | ‘I still can’t get the blood off my hands,’ says mom whose 6-month-old baby was killed
6-month-old baby Grayson was shot and killed in NW Atlanta.
6-month-old baby Grayson was shot and killed in NW Atlanta.(CBS46)

Grayson still as big-hearted after his death, as he was when alive.

“Now that somebody has my son’s heart, or at least a piece of it, I know what kind of person he would have been,” Gray said.

As for those who Atlanta Police say are responsible for Grayson’s death, Dequasie Little was arrested a day later while Sharice Ingram turned herself in.

But the grieving mom says the two accused of killing her baby can keep their apologies.

“Is it going to bring Grayson back? Is it going to take him out of that box over there, or out of this locket, or out of this urn, and put him back to pieces? What’s the point? So I pray for you. I pray for you. I hope one day you get a soul. And you understand what your actions did,” Gray said.

While that’s what she wants those two accused criminals to know, Gray has a tender message for the family who gets another chance to see their child grow up.

“If that family can hear me, congratulations and don’t waste any time. Because you never know when it’s going to be the end,” said Gray. “Use that heart. Teach humanity, teach love, and teach community.”

All of this so that her little boy lives on.

“If I can do that for someone else, then that’s the best gift that I can give somebody. Because that’s the best gift that I got, even if it was just for six months,” said Gray.

When she’s ready, she says she plans on donating Grayson’s toys to those in need.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Ricardo Devin Rodriquez Simmons
Statutory rape suspect is a wanted man in Columbia County
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
George Newton Trull Jr.
Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run
Dearieus Fluellen
Richmond County jailer arrested, accused of sex with inmate

Latest News

Lewis case
$4.8M settlement reached in trooper’s killing of Julian Lewis
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Man arrested, accused of killing woman over bowling ball, police say
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
FINAL FOUR: Chasing a Championship
2nd round to continue in Augusta National Women’s Amateur