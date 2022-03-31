Submit Photos/Videos
Azalea Park owners say plumbing repairs are underway

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Azalea Park Apartments and the complaints filed against the complex.

For the third time, the owners and Augusta code enforcement workers met with commission on Wednesday, updating city leaders on their progress in making renovations.

Our I-TEAM uncovered 206 code enforcement violations in just three years.

MORE | Is anything getting better at troubled Azalea Park Apartments?

The owners say plumbing repairs are underway, and they’ve contracted another company to complete other repairs.

Since the last time owners were in commission, they’ve contracted a company to complete repairs.

Planning and development workers are still concerned about them not prioritizing the 38 units with code violations from the city and say within 34 days, the owners should have addressed the code enforcement violations.

Planning and development says the residents deserve to have the issues prioritized, especially mechanical and electrical issues.

Commissioners voted to come back in 30 days with another update, specifically on the 38 units.

