Augusta jobless rate falls year over year; S.C. sees dip in claims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded a February unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, up two-tenths of a percent from a month earlier but down from the 4.5 percent of a year earlier, according to state data.

The labor force decreased in Augusta by 149 and ended the month with 267,118. That number is down 1,382 when compared to February of 2021.

Augusta finished the month with 256,901 employed residents. That number decreased by 658 over the month and is up by 607 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Augusta ended February with 238,900 jobs. That number was up 200 from January to February and increased by 2,700 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 19 percent in Augusta in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 78 percent.

“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” said state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”

In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The number of first-time employment claims in South Carolina is down from last week, though it still remains above 1,500 for the fourth straight week, the latest data shows.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,501 first-time unemployment claims, 76 fewer than last week, the agency said. That represented a 5% decrease from the prior week’s 1,577.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 153. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 148, while Spartanburg County was third with 104.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate has remained flat since December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.