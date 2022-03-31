Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Augusta jobless rate falls year over year; S.C. sees dip in claims

Money
Money
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta recorded a February unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, up two-tenths of a percent from a month earlier but down from the 4.5 percent of a year earlier, according to state data.

The labor force decreased in Augusta by 149 and ended the month with 267,118. That number is down 1,382 when compared to February of 2021.

MORE | Partridge Inn prepares to display renovations to golf patrons

Augusta finished the month with 256,901 employed residents. That number decreased by 658 over the month and is up by 607 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Augusta ended February with 238,900 jobs. That number was up 200 from January to February and increased by 2,700 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 19 percent in Augusta in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 78 percent.

“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” said state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”

In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The number of first-time employment claims in South Carolina is down from last week, though it still remains above 1,500 for the fourth straight week, the latest data shows.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,501 first-time unemployment claims, 76 fewer than last week, the agency said. That represented a 5% decrease from the prior week’s 1,577.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 153. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 148, while Spartanburg County was third with 104.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate has remained flat since December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified

Latest News

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner
Commissioner says Progressive was ‘gaming the system,’ issues statewide directive
Downtown goers may have noticed lights, cameras, and plenty of action for a filming off Broad...
Crew works on 1950s detective film in downtown Augusta
Aiken Steeplechase
Aiken businesses prepare for Steeplechase return
KSB Mining has completed a $44 million expansion of its GIW Slurry Pumps manufacturing plant...
Company completes $44 million expansion at Grovetown plant