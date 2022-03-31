Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

After House vote, insulin price cap bill faces uncertain future in Senate

President Biden’s call for Congress to cap the price to $35 per month has been answered by House Democrats: but the Senate still needs the support.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Weeks after President Joe Biden called on Congress to cap the price of insulin, the House passed legislation to do exactly that, capping the out-of-pocket cost for the essential drug at $35 per month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

At a press conference before Thursday’s vote, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said too many people living with diabetes are finding life-saving insulin to be out of reach because they can’t afford it.

Kildee said, “The idea that some families don’t have even access to a 100-year-old drug, it’s just unconscionable.”

What happens in the Senate is still unknown.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) already introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the Senate. The bill has support from 34 senators, but no Republicans yet.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she is working on a separate, bipartisan bill, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), to lower the overall cost of insulin which would also help those who don’t have insurance.

Collins said, “We want to produce as comprehensive bill as possible that will help as many people who are insulin dependent as possible.”

Sen. Collins’ office said there’s an agreement on the framework of the bill, but they are still ironing out the legislative text. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he supports both efforts to lower the cost of insulin, and wants a vote after Easter.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major revitalization
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified

Latest News

There has been some confusion about absentee voting this year.
S.C. election filing period closes: Who’s running and who’s not?
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
Graham says he’ll vote against Biden’s high court nominee
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: ‘Constitutional carry gun bill nears passage
State House
Bill to cap and continue SC’s affordable housing tax credit program advances to Senate floor
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Affordable Housing Passes Committee