$4.8M settlement reached in Julian Lewis slaying by trooper

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A record $4.8 million settlement with the state of Georgia has been secured for the widow of Julian E. Lewis, according to a law firm that worked on the case.

Lewis was shot and killed in 2020 by Jacob Gordon Thompson, a Georgia State Patrol trooper who pulled him over on a rural highway for an allegedly broken taillight.

The Lewis tort settlement is the largest in Georgia state records dating back to 1990, according to the Hall & Lampros law firm. The settlement exceeds the statutory maximum provided under the Georgia Tort Claims Act, the firm said.

“While the record-making settlement does not bring back her husband for widow Betty Lewis and other family and loved ones, it sends a powerful message to the State and those in law enforcement and other positions of power that unnecessary use of force against innocent citizens is unlawful, morally corrupt and carries legal consequences,” Hall & Lampros said in a news release.

Lewis was fatally shot on a rural road in Screven County while driving to the store to buy an orange soda for his wife on his way home from work.

“Our hearts grieve for Betty Lewis, who lost her Golden Years with her husband because of unwarranted and unnecessary deadly force during what should have been a routine traffic stop,” said Andrew Lampros, co-founder and partner at the law firm. “The events of that August night should never have happened. Shooting an unarmed man without cause is unconscionable, and violates the freedom that the United States Constitution guarantees all individuals. We were prepared to sue the trooper, the department and its leadership asserting both Constitutional claims as well as state law tort claims.”

On the night of Aug. 7, 2020, Lewis, who is Black, was driving to the store when Thompson, who is Caucasian, activated his lights, indicating Lewis should pull over.

It is believed that Lewis was attempting to drive toward a more familiar area where he knew other people would be present — a practice commonly taught to people who may feel vulnerable in isolated areas without witnesses, according to the law firm.

Lewis activated his turn signals in both directions, which is often a sign of acknowledgement to an officer.

Jacob Gordon Thompson, fired from the Georgia State Patrol, faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges. (AP)

The trooper then crashed into Lewis’ Nissan Sentra with enough force to spin Lewis’s car in the opposite direction, according to the law firm. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation testimony, less than two seconds passed from the time the trooper opened the door to his vehicle and fired a shot that killed 60-year-old Lewis instantly.

In an incident report, the trooper wrote that he heard the engine on Lewis’ vehicle “revving at a high rate of speed” after the PIT maneuver crash, making him fear for his life and prompting the shooting.

An investigation after the incident proved neither taillight on Lewis’ car was in a condition to justify probable cause for a stop and that the PIT maneuver caused Lewis’ battery cable and air filter to disengage — which disabled the engine in his Nissan Sentra, making it impossible to rev as the trooper stated in the incident report, according to the law firm.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.