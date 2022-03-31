102-year-old Veteran honored as member of American Legion

STATESBORO Ga. (WTOC) - Fellow veterans and loved ones of Charlie Williams gathered to honor him for his 75 years so far as a member of American Legion.

Nurses rolled the 102-year-old veteran to the chapel at Ogeechee Area Hospice and a waiting crowd. They presented him the proclamation that marks his 75 years as a member.

Williams served in Europe under General Patton.

“My brother got out of the service before I did. He was a member of the American Legion and I joined just because of him,” Williams said.

Organizers spoke of his long-time active service to the local Legion post and American Legion in general as a past commander and other duties.

“He was always there. If you needed something, Charlie was always there to help you,” said Skip Campbell, with the American Legion Post 90.

He and others say it’s important to honor veterans and remember their service, especially when they’ve served even after they leave active duty.

Post members say at 102 years of age, Williams is also Georgia’s oldest Legion member.

