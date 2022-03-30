What we know about the company behind the XPR concerts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still several unanswered questions and frustrations for XPR Augusta ticket holders.

We’ve reached out to several of the event organizers with little to no response, so we started looking into the company in charge of it all.

We looked through all their social media accounts, websites, employees’ Linkedin, and reverse image searched photos from their posts of previous events.

Since the announcement, the XPR Augusta website has taken down everything and only put up the cancellation statement. The C4 Live had five logos on its website: EA Sports, Hyundai, Hard Rock, SLS, and AT&T.

Their Facebook page was created on Sep. 7, 2019, not long before they started with Augusta. Posts consist of photos that don’t show their events or functions when you reverse image search them. The only picture that came up with anything is a club in Las Vegas that closed in 2015.

That was a year before the company was founded, according to LinkedIn. The rest of the posts are promoting big-name concerts like Harry Styles, which they aren’t in charge of. On Instagram on Jan. 14, a video of a single Bulldozer at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

We found their addresses listed in North Carolina, Las Vegas, and Augusta. We stopped by the local one, in the Augusta Economic Development Authority building, where they say a managing partner works when he’s in town.

North Carolina, found on the XPR page, takes you to an ETIX website. The Las Vegas address where the company says it’s based comes up as somewhere you can rent business space.

According to LinkedIn, the managing partners have worked there since 2016. We reached out to almost all of the men listed on their website and asked them explicitly about the prior work they’ve done and haven’t heard back yet.

We also asked our local nonprofits: Golden Harvest, Savannah Riverkeeper, and Jesse Norman. XPR initially reached out to partner with them, and they said aside from the announcement, they hadn’t heard anything else.

