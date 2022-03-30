Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Severe weather moved through Louisiana Wednesday morning, causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become trapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the house while the family was inside.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Katie Stewart, who lives in the home, says her family was getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard strong winds outside.

Stewart says she looked up and a big tree had come through the roof and living room.

A little while later, Stewart says a bigger tree fell through the bedroom, where her great-granddaughter, Serenity, was asleep on the bed.

Stewart’s granddaughter then ran to the door and tried to get into the bedroom to get the baby, but wasn’t able to. Stewart says they all thought the baby was dead.

Stewart was then able to get into the bedroom through the washroom and found Serenity sitting upright on the bed in between tree branches smiling.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

“It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this,” Stewart said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

Latest News

Gill Jordan cutting Luther College students hair
Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Facebook resorts to old smear tactics against TikTok