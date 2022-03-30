Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ticket holders want clarity on the future XPR Augusta concerts

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Event promoters with C4 live advertised a music event at the Lake Olmstead Stadium featuring stars like Blake Shelton, Jimmy Buffet, Nelly, and Pitbull. However, the stadium is not ready for a large-scale event. Instead, it is an empty field and locked gates.

As we inch closer to the concert, some people are starting to cast doubt on organizers’ ability to pull it off.

Two weeks ago, the gate was open, but now it’s locked. Ticket holders say this is an inconvenience and want clarity on what to do next.

MORE | Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled

“We can accommodate a world-class golf tournament, but we can’t host an outdoor concert,” asked Carolyn Moore.

Moore feels left in the wind-unsure of what will come next for the XPR Augusta concert.

“I’m trying to be patient. I try to be reasonable,” she said.

The clock is ticking as the concert is nine days away, and many wonder if the event will still go on.

“Most people were already making other plans. At this level of uncertainty, most people make plans for that week far out. It has Augusta in the name. It’s a bad look for Augusta,” said Moore.

MORE | XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series

Moore feels the company should be more proactive with communication on their part.

XPR Augusta says they still have engineers inspecting the field. They also tell us if the event is canceled, refunds will be issued. Columbia County and SRP Park say they have not been contacted about hosting the concert.

“We’re having to reach out to them to request a refund, and the response so far has just been ‘it hasn’t been canceled yet’,” she said. “I’m not sure how you book top-tier talent like that without some type of due diligence.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

Latest News

The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road
Farmers Market
Laney Walker Farmers Market returns Friday
Woman still fighting for her life after dog attack
‘Keep praying’: Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition