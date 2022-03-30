Partridge Inn prepares to display renovations to tournament patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week brings many people to Augusta, and everyone needs to find a place to stay.

Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn is a staple, and they’re going the extra mile to make sure patrons get the full Augusta experience.

This century-plus old building has spent half a year getting a new look.

“It’s been a bit crazy, but crazy is always fun and exciting,” said Holly White, general manager.

The last few weeks have been exciting for White. She says the hotel reopened last weekend, and she’s been showing it off.

“We really went back to more of a traditional color palette with a nod to the historical aspect of the Partridge Inn,” she said.

Preserving this building’s history has been on their minds as they give it a new look.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t destroy the historical aspects and just really modernize it, but also preserve the beauty and the architecture,” said White.

She says a rooftop bar and bridal suite are on the way. Redesigned rooms, a restaurant, and more are ready just in time for their biggest week.

“Lots of fun things going on, and we’re just pulling everything together to be ready for next week,” she said.

