Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Partridge Inn prepares to display renovations to tournament patrons

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week brings many people to Augusta, and everyone needs to find a place to stay.

Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn is a staple, and they’re going the extra mile to make sure patrons get the full Augusta experience.

This century-plus old building has spent half a year getting a new look.

MORE | Newly renovated Partridge Inn nearly ready to take flight

“It’s been a bit crazy, but crazy is always fun and exciting,” said Holly White, general manager.

The last few weeks have been exciting for White. She says the hotel reopened last weekend, and she’s been showing it off.

“We really went back to more of a traditional color palette with a nod to the historical aspect of the Partridge Inn,” she said.

MORE | Businesses prepare for economic surge ahead of golf tournaments

Preserving this building’s history has been on their minds as they give it a new look.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t destroy the historical aspects and just really modernize it, but also preserve the beauty and the architecture,” said White.

She says a rooftop bar and bridal suite are on the way. Redesigned rooms, a restaurant, and more are ready just in time for their biggest week.

“Lots of fun things going on, and we’re just pulling everything together to be ready for next week,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

Latest News

Partridge Inn
Partridge Inn reopens after renovations
North Augusta: New building to bring shops, and jobs
North Augusta: New building to bring shops, and jobs
North Augusta Gateway development project
North Augusta Forward announces major downtown revitalization project
It’s Wellness Wednesday! Stay healthy and fit as we gear up for the summer. Plus a look at how...
Morning Mix March 30th