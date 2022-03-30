Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta Forward announces major downtown revitalization project

By staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Forward held a press conference Wednesday morning to unveil the revitalization project for the old skating rink.

The location serves as the Gateway Portal to Downtown and is adjacent to the Municipal Building.

NA Forward Executive Director, Ms. Avery Spears-Mahoney said: “The property has been owned by the foundation for several years, as we have worked to attract a developer that appreciated the Main Street vision for the project. We are thankful to be working with a local developer that has played a role in several other successful projects in downtown. This mixed-use development, coupled with NA Forward’s vision to bring the Greeneway into downtown, via the Downtown Greeneway Connector, will play an integral part of the overall plan for downtown revitalization. This historic property is located immediately adjacent to another parcel that was owned by NA Forward and was also purchased by the developer. That was part of the original vision to develop the two parcels in a strategically coordinated manner.”

North Augusta Gateway development
North Augusta Gateway development(WRDW)

The President of Palmetto Peach Development Company, Mr. Brett Brannon said: “This is an exciting time for us as we take the next significant step in Downtown revitalization. It is rewarding to be a part of saving this historic building and complementing it with thoughtful new development designed to reflect both our past and our future. We are very committed to the Main Street vision of mixed-use development to bring Retail, Restaurants, and Professional Office space to our Downtown. We can’t wait to get started.”

North Augusta Gateway development
North Augusta Gateway development(North Augusta Forward)

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams said: “The vision of the Carpet Shop for a long time has been to be the linchpin for our Gateway connection between River Side Village and the downtown. The city is appreciative of North Augusta Forward purchasing the historic property several years ago in order to preserve it and use it as a key part of revitalization of downtown.

