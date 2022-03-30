Multi-car accident with injuries at Sweetwater Road

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State troopers and EMS responded to an accident with injuries in Edgefield County Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at Sweetwater Road and Republican Road, around 11:20 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s down the street from Republican Baptist Church.

Sweetwater Road was blocked off, but is now reopened.

We’re reaching out to state troopers for more information about the injuries from the accident.

