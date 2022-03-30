Submit Photos/Videos
Man sentenced to 40 years in Orangeburg County killing

A judge sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for the killing of an Orangeburg County man back in November of 2020.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for a shooting that killed another man in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 52-year-old Derrick Mosley of Orangeburg was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of 25-year-old Trey Gadson.

Prosecutors say in November of 2020, Mosley shot into a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend and killing Gadson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the solicitor’s office, Mosley opened fire on the vehicle as it passed, firing at least 10 rounds.

