Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18

Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground in Kawaihae.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet and HawaiiNewsNow staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison for raping an elderly woman at a campground in June 2019.

Authorities said Zeth Browder was 18 when he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a campground in Kawaihae, located on the northwest part of the island of Hawaii.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found Browder guilty in December 2021 of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Browder is from Hilo, Hawaii – about 65 miles from where the attack took place on the other side of the island. The victim lives in Colorado.

Browder did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age...
Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022. This is...
Car crooks sweep through Columbia County neighborhood
Crime scene tape
Victim identified, 17-year-old arrested in Edgefield killing
Nicholas Mims
Hephzibah man convicted of drugging, repeatedly raping victim

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
Gill Jordan cutting Luther College students hair
Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition